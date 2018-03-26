Why NCLT needs more benches to deal with bankruptcy cases

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new diktat to banks for initiating the bankruptcy proceedings against defaulters with loan outstanding of Rs 2,000 crore or more is expected to create more chaos at the already flooded National Company Law Tribunal. The NCLT is a quasi-judicial body that adjudicates all the cases related to Indian companies and also the bankruptcy cases.



There are already more than 600 bankruptcy cases where there is a time bound mechanism of 180 days (maximum 270 days) to restructure a case or approve liquidation of the company. The RBI's new diktat would add more than 1,000 cases by the end of this year.

Whereas there are currently close to a dozen benches, which hear company law matters and also the bankruptcy cases. This infrastructure is inadequate, says the bankers. "Our two cases have been resolved and we are awaiting the written orders from the NCLT," says a banker.

In fact, the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP), who manages the company in the interim, has to wait for many of the directions from the court. "There are instances when management or the promoters doesn't corporate. We have no recourse but to approach the NCLT," says a IRP.



The focus is already on 12 large cases where the resolution is yet to come. In fact, there are more challenges from the bidders, the bidders getting disqualified or amendments are made to make the law better. The final orders on many cases are yet to come.



Experts suggest that the government should increase the NCLT benches from current 11 to 20. There are times when cases are not getting listed for days. "It should be run like an institution or an organization otherwise it will become another DRTs ( Debt Recovery Tribunals) where cases piled up for years without any resolution."



There is another issue of the appellate tribunal NCLAT where the NCLT orders are challenged. The NCLAT has only one bench. The cases are rising by the day and the IRPs population has also increased to 1,727, but the cases are going to get jammed at the NCLT.

