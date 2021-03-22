'Why not have 20 children for more ration,' asks Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Days after stirring a hornet's nest with his remarks over women wearing ripped jeans, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has courted yet another controversy.

In his latest speech at Nainital's Ramnagar, Rawat said people should have produced 20 children to get more ration. Talking about the foodgrain distribution during the pandemic, Rawat said, "Those having 10 children got 50 kg while those with 20 got one quintal. People with two children got 10 kg. People built stores and found buyers."

He further added, "Who is to blame for this? Now you are jealous of it. When there was time, you produced only two. Why didn't you produce 20?" In this speech, Rawat committed another gaffe and confused Britain for US as he said America ruled over India for more than 200 years.

While referring to America's handling of the pandemic, the Garhwal MP mentioned that America, which enslaved India for 200 years, ruled over the world. He said that the empire on which the sun never set, is today struggling, adding that India with a population of 130-135 crore people feels relieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

National Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also reacted to these statements by the Uttarakhand CM. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said he picks such "learned talent" and also mocked Rawat's statement that the US ruled over India for 200 years.

Also read: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests positive for COVID-19

Also read: #RippedJeansTwitter: Women take on CM Rawat; share images wearing ripped jeans