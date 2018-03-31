Will file criminal complaint if Air India disinvestment turns out to be a scam, says Swamy

Subramanian Swamy has trained his guns at the government once again, this time over the proposed Air India disinvestment. The Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet that he will file a criminal complaint if he sees any wrongdoing in the sale of the national air carrier.

"The proposed sale of Air India is potentially another scam in the making. Selling family silver is not divestment. I am watching who is doing what and will, if I see culpability, file a private criminal law complaint," Swamy wrote in his tweet.

The Air India disinvestment has also been criticised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "I am sorry to read in the media about the Govt inviting expression of interest for selling Air India, the jewel of our nation. We strongly oppose this and want this order to be withdrawn immediately. This Govt must not be allowed to sell our country," she said in a tweet.

The Civil Aviation Ministry floated preliminary information memorandum inviting bids for the sale of 76 percent stake in the debt-laden Air India and transfer management control to private players. Interested bidders could furnish expressions of interest by May 14. Professional services firm Ernst & Young LLP India has been appointed as transaction adviser for the strategic disinvestment process.

The memorandum also invited bids for the sale of 50 percent shares India holds in Air India SATS Airport Services. It is a joint venture between the debt-laden Indian carrier and Singapore Airport Terminal Services. The divestment process will also include Air India Express, the completely-owned international arm of Air India.

The government has ordered that entities willing to participate in the Air India sale process must have a minimum aggregate net worth of Rs 5,000 crore. Domestic airlines with zero or negative net worth can participate in the bidding process by forming consortiums which fulfil the prescribed criteria.

In June 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave an in-principle nod to the strategic disinvestment of the airline, which has a debt burden of over Rs 50,000 crore. Subsequent to the decision, the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM), headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, was set up to decide on specific issues.