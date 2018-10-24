Wipro Q2 profit drops 14% to Rs 1,889 cr; Ex-SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya to join company board

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted a 13.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,889 crore for the July-September quarter of 2018-19 compared to the year-ago period.

The net profit, attributable to shareholders, in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,191.8 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro. Its revenue from operations, however, grew 8.3 per cent to Rs 14,541 crore during the period under review from Rs 13,423.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Wipro, which gets bulk of its topline from IT services, said its board has approved the appointment of Arundhati Bhattacharya as an Additional Director.

"... the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on October 24, 2018, approved the appointment of Arundhati Bhattacharya as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a term of five years with effect from January 1, 2019," it said in a separate filing.

The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, it added.

Wipro CEO Abidali Z. Neemuchwala calls it a strong quarter and analysts seem to agree. Some of them find the Q2 results better than expected. The point the CEO made in his note with the results -- about the four of its key business units growing four per cent sequentially in constant currency terms -- is what analysts say as the key driver behind the company's growth.

Wipro's four big business units are banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI), consumer business unit apart from energy, and natural resources and utilities. However, this quarter also saw this growth reflecting even on the communications business unit. Calling these "a good set of numbers and above expectations," Harit Shah, Senior Analyst, IT at Reliance Securities, also points to Wipro's $1.6 billion worth deal with the US-based Alight Solutions, and the role it would play for the company. This, he says, will be "helping the company sustain growth."

With inputs from E Kumar Sharma