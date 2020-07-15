Worked hard to defeat BJP, not joining the party: Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has revealed that he's not going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, putting an end to speculations that the young leader was planning to switch sides.

The Congress leader said he had worked hard to defeat the BJP in the past Assembly elections and that there was no question of joining the BJP.

He said some political leaders were trying to project that he was about to join the saffron party but he was not going to. With this, speculations are rife that Pilot could launch his own political front if the Congress does not fulfil his demands.

Congress' MLAs, led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, during the Congress' Legislature Party (CLP) meet had recommended action against Pilot and other members of his camp on Tuesday.

The Congress party, while cracking the whip on the rebel leader, also removed Pilot's loyalists Ramesh Meena and Vishvendra Singh from the state cabinet. Apart from the office of deputy chief minister, Pilot also held the portfolios of public works department as well as the Panchayati Raj Ministry in Rajasthan government.

After he was sacked from the party, Sachin Pilot changed his profile on Twitter and said: "Truth can be harassed, not defeated."

With Pilot refusing to budge over the action taken against him and his loyalist MLAs, he could well be the next high-profile removal from Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia joined BJP earlier this year resulting in a collapse of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

