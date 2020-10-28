Working with states, local bodies to make licences for businesses easier: Piyush Goyal

The Commerce and Industry Ministry is working with states and local bodies to make it easier for businesses to get licences, permissions and approvals, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

The Commerce and Industry Minister also said that the government is looking at addressing problems of quality so that domestic products can be recognised for high quality. He said the government, academia, and private sector are working together for it.

The government is addressing the challenges of each sector, he said, adding that "we are studying all the laws and regulations around the industry in India to kind of demystify the business environment, bring in more simple and predictable regulatory practices." Goyal was speaking at the India Energy Forum of CERAWeek.

"We in the ministry are working with states and local bodies to try and make it easier to get licenses, permissions, approvals and their reporting formats to make it easier for businesses and make regulations less intimidating," he added.

Talking about global supply chains, Goyal said the world has now realised that it needs trusted partners and a fair and transparent trading system, equal and equitable market access.

