Yes Bank case: ED to file second chargesheet against 13 accused on Monday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file the second chargesheet in the Yes Bank case on Monday. The ED is investigating suspicious loans granted by Yes Bank and alleged quid pro quo. The chargesheet will be filed against around 13 accused persons and entities.

The agency had arrested the promoters of DHFL Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Yes Bank case on May 14. Apart from the Wadhawans, the entities used by Rana Kapoor and his family members for offering and borrowing loans would be named in the chargesheet as accused, say sources.

The ED had also attached properties worth Rs 2,500 crore of the Wadhawans and Rana Kapoor in connection with the case. According to sources, properties worth Rs 1,100 crore belonging to Rana Kapoor and family are located across Mumbai, Delhi, London and New York. Properties of Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhawan in Mumbai, Australia, London and Pune worth around Rs 1400 crore were attached by ED.

The Wadhawans were arrested by CBI in the Yes Bank case on April 26 from Mahabaleshwar. They were found violating lockdown norms and were hence booked. The CBI took them into custody on April 26.

ED filed the first chargesheet in the Yes Bank case in May and revealed the alleged quid pro quo and kickbacks received by Rana Kapoor in exchange for suspicious loans extended to DHFL. The agency named Rana Kapoor, wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Roshni, Radha and Rakhee along with three of their entities as accused in the case.

ED had provisionally attached 168 bank accounts of Rana Kapoor and his family members and their network companies. The accounts had Rs 52 crore. The agency had also attached 59 paintings worth Rs 4 crore including a MF Hussain portrait of Rajiv Gandhi and a mutual fund worth Rs 3 crore. The Rajiv Gandhi portrait bought by Kapoor from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Rs 2 crore has been shown as proceeds of crime by ED in the chargesheet.

