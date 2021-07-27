10 CPSEs reported profit in 2020-21, says Heavy Industries minister

As many as 10 central public sector enterprises have reported profits in FY2020-21 as per unaudited results, Heavy Industries Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar said on Monday. He said that COVID-19 pandemic has affected the results of CPSEs.

"Under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, fifteen CPSEs are operational and twenty-eight others are under various stages of closure/liquidation/National Company Law Tribunal etc," he informed the Rajya Sabha.

The minister said that two CPSEs have turned profitable and four non-profitable after 2014.

In a separate reply, he said the production of enterprises under the administrative control of the ministry has been affected due to the pandemic, disruption in domestic/global supply chains, frequent disruptions in operations of factories and localized containment measures.