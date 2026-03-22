India is the largest importer of nitrogen fertilisers from Persian Gulf economies, a dependence that is now in focus as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten global supply chains.

Also read: Hormuz open, but not for enemies: Iran responds after Trump's 48-hour warning

Data compiled by Bloomberg shows that India imported around $11 billion worth of nitrogen fertilisers from Gulf producers between 2020 and 2025, making it the single largest destination for exports from the region, which includes Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Iran.

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Around 49% of India's nitrogen fertiliser imports come from Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE.

The Strait of Hormuz - a narrow shipping route that connects the Persian Gulf to global markets - has been nearly shut following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and government facilities on February 28.

Also read: US cargo ship with 16,714 metric tonnes of LPG arrives at Mangaluru

The disruption has slowed or halted shipments of both energy and fertilisers, commodities that are closely linked through natural gas, a key input in nitrogen fertiliser production. Nearly half of the global seaborne nitrogen fertiliser trade moves through the Gulf, making the corridor critical to supply.

The Bloomberg analysis also highlights how other major economies remain dependent on Gulf exports, though to a lesser degree.

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The United States imported about $5 billion worth of nitrogen fertilisers from the region, with more than half sourced from Qatar. Brazil imported $8 billion, while countries such as Turkey, Bangladesh, and Thailand also rely heavily on Gulf supplies.

India's Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, in a latest update on Sunday, informed that 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 Indian seafarers were stuck in the western Persian Gulf. "DG Shipping is monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies, and Indian Missions," it said.

On crude availability, the ministry said that all refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country, it said, is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel.

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The government, however, noted that "supply of LPG is still a concern" in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation.

Due to disruptions in energy supply through Hormuz, India's urea plants are reportedly operating at about half capacity. Petronet LNG Ltd, which runs India's largest liquefied natural gas receiving terminal, invoked force majeure after upstream suppliers cited their inability to deliver contracted volumes due to disruptions to cargoes transiting the Strait.

The disruption has led to supply curtailments by state-owned gas distributors GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, which supply gas under RasGas contracts to fertiliser units across the country.