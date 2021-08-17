120 Indians to be brought back in a day or two from Afghanistan

Around 120 Indians stuck in different parts of Afghanistan will be brought back to the country in a day or two on an Indian Air Force aircraft. This comes after an Indian Air Force evacuation flight returned to India with 46 personnel and equipment.

Due to the chaos at the Kabul airport, the aircraft first landed in Tajikistan in the morning. It then made its way to Kabul airport only after American forces controlled the crowds, as mentioned in a report in India Today.

People in the know told the news site that there are around 500 Indian officials and security staff stuck in Afghanistan. Many are, reportedly, in a secure area and will be brought back soon.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the government is monitoring the situation closely.

"The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak,” said spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"We have been issuing periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals in that country, including calling for their immediate return to India. We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members. We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them," he added.

On Monday, the Kabul airport saw horrifying scenes with people running along the tarmac to get on an US airplane. These people were mostly the ones who had helped the American government in Afghanistan. Some acted as translators who helped the US government when they were in control.

Another horrifying video showed two people who had tied themselves to US military’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft falling from the plane after it took off from Kabul airport. According to local media, three young men who were clinging to the aircraft fell from the sky onto people's houses.

