166.80 km, Rs 22,864 crore: Cabinet announces 4-lane, greenfield, high-speed Shillong-Silchar corridor

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the development, maintenance, and management of a 4-lane Greenfield Access Controlled National Highway No. 06. This highway will stretch 166.80 km from Mawlyngkhung near Shillong in Meghalaya to Panchgram near Silchar in Assam.

The project will be executed on a Hybrid Annuity Mode with a total capital cost of Rs.22,864 crore.

Of the total length, 144.80 km will be in Meghalaya and 22.00 km in Assam.

The proposed Greenfield high-speed corridor aims to enhance the service level for traffic between Guwahati and Silchar. It will significantly improve connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and the Barak Valley region of Assam from the mainland and Guwahati, reducing travel distance and time. This development is expected to boost the nation's logistics efficiency.

The corridor will also strengthen connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya, fostering economic development, including industrial growth in Meghalaya. It will pass through cement and coal production areas, catering to both national and international tourists arriving via Guwahati Airport, Shillong Airport, and Silchar Airport. The corridor will also promote tourism in the states.

This infrastructure project will enhance inter-city connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar. It will traverse through Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, and Cachar district in Assam, reducing congestion on the existing NH-06.

The project aligns with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for transport infrastructure development.

The project alignment integrates with major transport corridors, including NH-27, NH-106, NH-206, and NH-37, providing seamless connectivity to Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Diengpasoh, Ummulong, Phramer, Khlieriat, Ratachera, Umkiang, and Kalain.

Upon completion, the Shillong-Silchar Corridor will play a key role in regional economic growth, improving connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Imphal, Aizawl, and Agartala.

