'1kg gold bars, gold bangles weighing half a kilo': Arpita Mukherjee's house was Ali Baba's cave 

Enforcement Directorate officers had found gold worth Rs 4.31 crore during the raid at Arpita Mukherjee's property in the outskirts of Kolkata on 27 July. Mukherjee is a close aide of sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who is a key accused in the teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Days after the raid at her Belghoria residence in North 24 Parganas, ED sources have revealed details, including the value of the gold items discovered during the raid. The ED has found more than six-and-a-half kilos of 24-carat gold products and a little over one-and-a-half kilos of 22-carat gold items, according to the source. The seized gold is worth over Rs 4 crore as per the current market valuation.

The gold items included seven pieces of 24-carat gold bangles weighing around 500gms each, two bangles of 18-carat and 22-carat each, and two bracelets.

ED also found three pieces of 24-carat gold bars which weighed a kilo each and two smaller sized gold bars. Four big necklaces, 18 earrings, nine other necklaces, one gold pen, seven gold chains, five rings and a gold chain with 'A' marked on it were also found.

The gold jewellery aside, the ED had discovered large bundles of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes amounting to Rs 50 crore from two of her residences: the pictures of which had gone viral immediately after the raid.

ED has been given Mukherjee and Chatterjee's custody till 5 August.

