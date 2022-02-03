2023 year of nurturing growth in post-pandemic era: DEA Secy Ajay Seth

A day after the Budget 2022 outlined an infrastructure-led growth path for the country, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said the government was not treating the coming fiscal as a year of the pandemic, but as one to nurture growth in the post-pandemic era.

Speaking with Business Today TV Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi, Seth, “We are basically getting into a business as usual mode, which implies a normal and not a pandemic year.”

Seth said Budget 2022 looks at the needs of the economy and raising private investment to reach the pre-pandemic levels. “There are some gaps and they will take some time. At the same time, consumption is a bit lower than the pre-pandemic level. Given this, it was felt that there is a need for the government to step up efforts to crowd in private investment”, he said.

Having committed to the new glide path on the fiscal deficit front, Seth said the finance ministry was strictly conscious of the fiscal consolidation plan announced last year. “It is the need of the economy and we are committed to a half percentage point reduction of the fiscal deficit to 6.4 per cent and reaching 4.5 per cent in three years thereafter,” he said.

In response to a question on expenditure priorities and moving away from certain expenditures undertaken during the peak of the pandemic, Seth said the outlay of several programs was being restored to levels prevailing prior to the pandemic. He added that next year’s expenditure should be seen in totality. “What the budget has tried to do is to provide fully for all the subsidy schemes. At the same time, we are stepping up on the capital side”.

In response to a question on the issue of ease of doing business, Seth said while a fair amount of work on reducing compliances has been done, the economy requires more efforts to further ease doing business in a wide spectrum of businesses and service sectors.

Speaking about growth prospects, Seth said the goal is to make up for the two years when the economy went down due to the Covid pandemic. “I am really confident that in the next two-three years, we will be in a position to keep the growth rate high”, he said.

Responding to demands for a more direct cash distribution strategy to boost consumption, Seth said direct support has a much lesser multiplier effect. “Capital expenditure has a much stronger and much more lasting multiplier effect for not just the year in which the investment happens. It increases the total productive capacity of the economy. So, in the investment route when direct support was needed, it was provided in those years. And, considering that the assumption is that we have seen the worst of the pandemic, and are entering into the post pandemic era - the idea is to invest in the areas, take government expenditure into those directions which help in improving overall productivity and build the momentum and opportunities for jobs.”

