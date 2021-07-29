3rd Covid-19 wave unlikely to hit Indian economy hard, says CEA Subramanian

Chief economic advisor KV Subramanian said today the economic impact of the third Covid-19 wave may not be that "deep".

He said around 40 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 67 per cent of adults exposed to the virus -- as per Sero Survey India -- may be close to herd immunity.

On inflation/GDP, CEA said inflation will remain moderate in coming months. "Expect inflation to remain within RBI tolerance limit. Global inflation will remain high this year. FY22 GDP will remain around the Economic Survey projection of 11 per cent," he added.

