56th GST Council Meeting scheduled for September 3-4: Govt sources

The 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be held on September 3 and 4, 2025, in the national capital, an official notice confirmed. The sessions are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on both days. Ahead of the Council deliberations, an Officers’ Meeting will take place on September 2, 2025, also in New Delhi.

While the detailed agenda and venue are yet to be communicated, government sources indicated that the Centre is keen to ensure GST rate cuts are implemented before the onset of the Dusshera-Diwali festival season, signalling potential relief for consumers and businesses ahead of the festive demand cycle.

Diwali will be observed on October 21 this year.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation in its meeting on August 21 decided to take forward the Centre’s proposal for a dual rate structure under the goods and services tax (GST) to the GST Council, setting the stage for several goods to become cheaper.

While calling it a common man friendly move, state ministers, however, took note of possible revenue losses and the need for further compensation to states.

the GoM has accepted the Centre’s proposal for two GST rates of 5% and 18% while scrapping the 12% and 28% slabs. A final call will be taken by the GST Council.

Doing away with the compensation cess, the Centre has also proposed a new rate of 40% with specific sin and ultra luxury goods in it. However, several states raised the issue of revenue loss and highlighted the need for continued compensation to states.

They have also sought an estimate from the Union Finance Ministry of the expected revenue loss from the rate rationalisation proposal.

The GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprising representatives from all states and Union Territories, is the apex decision-making body for indirect tax matters in India.