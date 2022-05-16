59% of increase in inflation due to Ukraine war; futile to blame central banks: SBI Ecowrap

State Bank of India’s research report, Ecowrap, stated that most of the increase in inflation is due to the Russia-Ukraine war and that it is futile to blame central banks for it. The report also said that it is unlikely that inflation will “correct anytime soon”.

The impact has been disproportionately high for food prices in the rural areas, and in urban areas it is disproportionately higher as far as fuel price impact and pass through is concerned. Food and beverages, fuel, and light and transport contributed 52 per cent of the overall increase in inflation since February.

“If we also add the impact of input costs particularly on the FMCG sector, thus adding the contribution of personal care and effects, the total impact at all India level comes to 59%, purely because of war.

Against the continued increase in inflation, it is now almost certain that RBI will raise rates in forthcoming June and August policy and will take it to pre-pandemic level of 5.15 per cent by August,” the report predicted. However, it added that whether inflation will trade down because of the interest rates when the war continues, remains uncertain.

It also pointed out that the question is if growth will be impacted due to high interest rates, especially at a time when the economy is recovering following the impact of COVID-19.

“We thus must support RBI in its endeavour to quell inflation through hikes in interest rates. A higher interest rate will be also positive for the financial system as risks will get repriced,” the report added.

“Indian inflation internals are much different than those of advanced economies such as the US. Building wage pressures mirrored in the multi-decadal high annual wage growth are fuelling broad-based price pressures across all advanced economies. In contrast, in India nominal rural wages for both agricultural and non-agricultural labourers picked up during H2 FY22, with easing of restrictions/lockdowns imposed by states and restoration in economic activity. However, the wage growth has remained soft. The weighted contribution of wage growth in CPI build-up remains modest. Thus, even after rate hikes, inflation will take time to moderate in India,” it said.

It recommended the RBI to intervene in the NDF market instead of the onshore market through banks during Indian time zone.

