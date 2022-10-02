5G rollout to change the face of industry? Read what KPMG has to say

Industry 4.0 is the next big focus area, KPMG Report titled '5G driving the Next growth wave for digital India' mentioned. According to the report, 5G subscriptions are forecasted to reach 4.4 billion in 2027 as per GSA.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics, Communication, and IT, announced the report at the 6th edition of the Indian Mobile Congress in Delhi. While launching the report, KPMG India CEO, Yezdi Nagporewalla was also present.

The report highlights "that globally there is a $43 billion-plus total addressable market for top 10 industry 4.0 use cases where 5G plays a crucial role in boosting efficiency."

According to the report, a 10 per cent increase in mobile adoption increases GDP by 1 per cent and that rises to approximately 15 per cent when connections are upgraded from one mobile network to another.

Nagporewalla in an exclusive conversation with Business Today said that the 5G rollout will have a big impact on Industry 4.0.

"Operational efficiency remains at the heart of digital transformation for all surveyed enterprises. 50 per cent of enterprises track efficiency or productivity, 52 per cent enterprises expect 5G to bring in efficiency on operations or supply chain," the report added. KPMG report which deep dives into the benefit and impact of the 5G rollout on the industry also talks about ROI expected by multiple sectors in various 5G industries.

"More than 85 per cent of enterprises across multiple sectors are expecting up to 20 per cent ROI on various 5G industry 4.0 use cases ranging from non-time critical communication, connected good etc," the report stated.

The report went on to highlight some sectors that can get a big boost from the launch of 5G services.

As far as Fintech is concerned, the report adds that "5G technology can lower operational costs in future, 5G can further enable virtual reality- based consumer service, wealth management and financial counselling in rural areas."

According to the report, Health tech is going to get some benefits from the launch of 5G services in India. "Real-time patient remote monitoring, fitness tracking and diagnostics through internet if medical devices, virtual home care systems and complex clinical data analysis are some low-hanging 5G use cases on which multiple start-ups are already present," the report added.