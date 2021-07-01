6 years of Digital India: Youngsters will make this decade 'India's Techade', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, said digitally empowered youth will make this decade 'India's Techade' and that the campaign is an instrument of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Interacting with beneficiaries on the completion of six years of the Digital India scheme, PM Modi said Digital India means fast profit, full profit, and minimum government and maximum governance.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi's speech

The Prime Minister said Digital India is the resolve of India. "Digital India is the instrument for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Digital India is a manifestation of a strong Indian who is emerging in the 21st Century."

The prime minister evoked his mantra of Minimum Government - Maximum Governance and explained how Digital India is empowering the common citizens of the country by reducing the gap between government and people, systems and facilities, problems and solutions.

The PM also gave an example of how Digilocker helped millions, especially during the pandemic. school certificates, medical documents and other important certificates were stored digitally across the nation. He said services like getting a driving licence, birth certificate, paying electricity bills, paying water bills, filing income tax returns, etc., have become fast and convenient and, in villages, e-Common Service Centres (CSCs) are helping people.

It is through Digital India that initiatives like 'One Nation One Ration Card' have been realised. PM Modi commended the Supreme Court for asking all states to implement the initiative.

The prime minister noted the benefits of Svanidhi Scheme and solving the problem of lack of security of ownership through Swamitva scheme. He also mentioned the e-Sanjivini scheme with regards to remote medicine and said work is on for an effective platform under National Digital Health Mission.

The PM said one of the world's largest digital contact tracing apps, Aarogya Setu has helped a lot in preventing corona infection. He said many countries have also shown interest in India's COWIN app for vaccination.

PM Modi said at a time when developed countries were unable to send aid money to their citizens due to the lockdown, India was sending thousands of crores of rupees directly to the bank accounts of people. Digital transactions have brought an unprecedented change in the lives of farmers, he said.

The Prime Minister said a lot of emphasis is being made on scale and speed at which the infrastructure for Digital India is being made.

He added that through 2.5 lakh Common Service Centres, the Internet has reached remote areas. Under Bharat Net scheme, work is underway on a mission mode to bring broadband internet to the villages. Through PM WANI, access points are being created so that rural youth can connect with high-speed internet for better services and education.

PM Modi stated that this decade is going to greatly enhance India's capabilities in digital technology, and its share in global digital economy. "5G technology will bring significant changes in the world, and India is preparing for that," he said.

