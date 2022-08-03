81 Chinese served ‘Leave India’ notice in 2 years; 726 placed in ‘adverse list’

81 Chinese nationals were given ‘Leave India’ notice whereas 117 others were deported for violating visa conditions and other illegal acts between 2019-2021, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha yesterday. He further noted that 726 Chinese citizens were placed on the ‘adverse list’ for violation of visa conditions and other illegal activities.

Rai told the lower house in a written reply: “During 2019 to 2021, 81 Chinese nationals were given ‘Leave India’ notice, 117 were deported and 726 were placed in adverse list for violating visa conditions and the other illegal acts.” He added the government keeps records of foreigners, including Chinese nationals, who enter India with the prerequisite documents.

The minister stated that many of these foreigners overstayed beyond their visa period either due to ignorance or in situations like medical emergency or personal reasons. Rai was answering a question by Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh in the lower house.

He further noted that in genuine cases of unintentional overstay, the period of overstay is regularized after charging the penalty fees and visa is also extended if needed.

However, appropriate action is taken in accordance with the Foreigners Act 1946 if overstay is found to be either unintentional or unjustifiable. This can include issuance of a Leave India notice and charging penalty/visa fees.