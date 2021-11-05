82% trust robots more than humans to support their careers: Survey

Can robots support the careers of professionals better than humans can? At least 82 per cent of people believe that robots can support their careers better than humans. In fact, 85 per cent of people want technology to help define their future, stated a report, ‘AI@Work: 2021 Global Study’, released by Oracle along with Workplace Intelligence. The study looks at how technology can help working professionals navigate the world of work that has recently been turned upside down by the pandemic.

The report further highlighted that 85 per cent of employees aren’t satisfied with their employer’s support of their careers. As much as 87 per cent believe that their companies should do more to listen to their needs.

These findings come against the backdrop of the impact of the pandemic. As many as 80 per cent respondents stated that the past year has negatively impacted them, with many struggling financially as well as health-wise. The report found that 83 per cent want to make career changes, while 93 per cent want to make changes in their personal lives.

Major obstacles such as financial struggles are preventing 76 per cent of people from making a career change. Around 75 per cent feel stuck in their professional lives and 76 per cent feel stuck in their personal lives.

However, not all was bad. The Oracle report found that 93 per cent had found time to reflect on their personal and professional lives but 85 per cent believe that they are not satisfied with their employer’s career support.

As many as 88 per cent said that the meaning of success has changed for them with work-life balance, mental health and flexibility being top priorities.

The findings are based on the survey conducted across the US, the UK, the UAE, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Brazil, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia between July 27 and August 17.

Also read: Crypto exchange platform Coinbase acquires AI startup Agara

Also read: Google looks to use AI to time traffic lights more efficiently