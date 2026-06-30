8th CPC portal closes today for pay revision data submission by ministries and departments; what it means 

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is expected to accelerate consultations next month as it begins meetings with employee representative bodies, staff unions and other stakeholders to collect inputs before finalising its recommendations on salaries, allowances and pensions for Central government employees.

The discussions are significant as they will shape the next pay revision for nearly one crore beneficiaries, including around 50 lakh Central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners. Besides civilian employees, the recommendations will also cover personnel from the railways, defence services and other eligible government organisations.

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While the Commission is expected to submit its recommendations next year, one of the most closely watched aspects remains the fitment factor, which will determine the extent of the increase in basic pay and pensions.

Stakeholder consultations

Constituted once every 10 years, the Pay Commission reviews the salary structure, allowances and pension benefits of Central government employees. The upcoming meetings with employee unions and representative groups are aimed at gathering data and understanding the demands of various departments before the Commission prepares its final report.

Apart from pay revisions, the Commission is also expected to examine changes in dearness allowance (DA), dearness relief (DR) and other service-related benefits.

MUST READ: 8th Pay Commission update: Defence employees seek overhaul of DA and DR inflation formula

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What is the fitment factor?

The fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used to convert an employee's existing basic pay into the revised basic salary under a new pay commission. The formula is straightforward:

Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor = Revised Basic Pay

The multiplier also determines the revised pension payable to retired employees.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 increased the minimum basic pay from ₹7,000 under the 6th CPC to ₹18,000.

For the 8th Pay Commission, no official fitment factor has been announced. However, employee organisations, experts and various reports have suggested estimates ranging from 2.10 on the conservative side to 3.83, reflecting the higher demand made by some staff associations.

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How much could salaries increase?

If the Commission adopts a fitment factor of 2.10, the salary increase would be relatively moderate. A higher multiplier of 3.83 would result in a substantially larger jump in basic pay across all pay matrix levels.

| Pay Matrix Level | Current Basic Pay (7th CPC) | At 2.10 Fitment | At 3.83 Fitment |

| ---------------- | --------------------------: | --------------: | --------------: |

| Level 1 | ₹18,000 | ₹37,800 | ₹68,940 |

| Level 2 | ₹19,900 | ₹41,790 | ₹76,217 |

| Level 3 | ₹21,700 | ₹45,570 | ₹83,111 |

| Level 4 | ₹25,500 | ₹53,550 | ₹97,665 |

| Level 5 | ₹29,200 | ₹61,320 | ₹1,11,836 |

| Level 6 | ₹35,400 | ₹74,340 | ₹1,35,582 |

| Level 7 | ₹44,900 | ₹94,290 | ₹1,71,967 |

| Level 10 | ₹56,100 | ₹1,17,810 | ₹2,14,863 |

| Level 13 | ₹1,23,100 | ₹2,58,510 | ₹4,71,473 |

| Level 18 | ₹2,50,000 | ₹5,25,000 | ₹9,57,500 |

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Final fitment factor yet to be decided

It is important to note that these figures are only illustrative. The 8th Pay Commission has not finalised or announced the fitment factor, and discussions with stakeholders are still underway. The eventual multiplier will depend on several factors, including the government's fiscal position, economic conditions, inflation trends and recommendations made after consultations.

Until the Commission submits its report and the government accepts its recommendations, the fitment factor will remain a subject of speculation. Nevertheless, it continues to be the single most important number for Central government employees and pensioners, as it will determine the magnitude of the next salary and pension revision.

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