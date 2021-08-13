9% of Indians fully vaccinated; biz activity improves in July: SBI report

Only 9 per cent of India’s total population has been fully vaccinated. States like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, HP, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have inoculated a large percentage of their population, said SBI in a report. It also said that the SBI business activity index has shown significant improvement in activity since May-end.

In a report titled ‘COVID-19: Vaccinate, Vaccinate & Vaccinate!’ SBI stated that India’s current 7-day moving average of vaccination is 45 lakh. Around 43 per cent of eligible Indians have been vaccinated with the first dose. Considering the current pace of vaccination, India is expected to receive full vaccine coverage of critical mass or 70 per cent by March 15, 2022. By November-end 70 per cent are expected to receive their first dose.

According to SBI’s estimates there are 20.4 crore people in its sample 14 states, including Maharashtra and Kerala, who are susceptible. It said that there is an urgent need to vaccinate the estimated susceptible population, which will take around 45 days for the first dose.

RURAL VACCINATION

To begin with, vaccination in rural areas has increased significantly for states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, MP, Odisha and UP. Rural India’s share in total cases has also come down. However, states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra need to work on their momentum to vaccinate the rural citizens, it said.

In 80 per cent of districts, 52 per cent of the eligible rural population have been inoculated with the first dose, as compared to 63 per cent in urban areas. Most of the worst-affected rural districts are also the ones that have vaccinated a lesser number of people.

In states where 50 per cent of the eligible population have been vaccinated with a single dose, the cumulative fatality rate of the second wave has been less than 1 per cent on an average, said SBI. Even so, the share of rural districts in new cases dipped from 53.6 per cent in May to 38.7 per cent in July.

However, Kerala remains a cause for concern. All of Kerala’s districts are among the 20 worst affected districts for both rural and urban areas. The state’s share in total COVID-19 cases has risen to above 50 per cent and death to over 22 per cent.

HOW STATES FARE

Overall, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, HP, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have vaccinated a large number of their citizens. When it comes to double dose for above 60 years, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala have taken the lead while Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand are lagging behind.

In the 18-44 years bracket, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi have taken the lead.

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

The SBI report says that various indicators show that there has been improvement in the economic activity in July. While labour participation rate and electricity demand are up, there has been a slight dip in RTO revenue collection and vegetable arrival from the previous week.

Rural recovery is far better than the pre-second wave. Agricultural production and rural demand are likely to remain resilient, said SBI. As per the key indicators, the on-month recovery in July is expected to be steady, even if not exceptional, as compared to June.

