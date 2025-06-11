'A class war in code': AI will gut India’s middle-class paychecks, CXO cautions

Bill Gates predicts a future where AI slashes the workweek to just three days. But in India, that same future could mean smaller paychecks, overcrowded job markets, and deeper inequality, warns Malaysia-based CXO Sanjiva Jha.

In a LinkedIn post, Jha breaks down how AI’s promise of work-life balance may not land equally across borders—or social classes.

“Unless you own equity, data, or IP, you’ll likely earn less,” he wrote. While Gates envisions a world where AI frees workers for more creative or strategic tasks, Jha argues that, in India, AI is more likely to accelerate job fragmentation and income disparity.

He lays out three key risks. First, fewer workdays may simply mean less income for most white-collar workers. “AI makes work faster, not necessarily fairer,” he noted, especially for those without asset ownership.

Second, low digital access could deepen the rural-urban divide. Urban elites who learn to use AI will surge ahead, Jha warned, while rural and under-skilled workers may be pushed into gig-style tasks—assisting AI systems for little pay and no security.

But Jha’s most striking point is about what he calls “white-collar overcrowding.” India’s vast pool of degree-holding youth—engineers, MBAs, and graduates—could flood into low-barrier, AI-assisted roles like content moderation, prompt engineering, or basic coding. The result? More workers competing for fewer jobs, and falling wages even for skilled digital labor.

“AI might lower stress and hours,” Jha admitted. “But mostly for the tech-literate upper class.”

To prevent what he calls a “class war in code,” Jha urges immediate policy focus on digital upskilling, education reform, and labor protection designed for the AI age. “The contrasts between India, Southeast Asia, and the global West make this transition worth watching closely,” he wrote.