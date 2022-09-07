Adani Group to create 3 giga factories in India, to generate 3 mn tons of hydrogen before 2030

Chairman of the ports-to-power bellwether Adani Group, Gautam Adani, said that the company is aiming to create three giga factories in India with a focus on creating integrated green-energy value chains. These gigafactories will focus on technologies like polysilicon, solar modules, complete manufacturing of wind turbines and manufacturing of hydrogen electrolysers. He was speaking while receiving the US India Business Council (USIBC) Global Leadership Award.

Adani further explained that through these gigafactories, additional 45GW of renewable energy apart from existing 20 GW capacity and 3 million tons of hydrogen will be generated before 2030. He added, “This value chain will be fully indigenous and aligned with the geopolitical needs of our nation. However, I believe we can further accelerate our goals with support from companies in the US that are willing to work with us. Both of us stand to benefit!”

The business magnate, who was recently in news for becoming the world’s richest man, also noted that the Adani Group has committed around $70 billion towards climate change. He underscored, “With the signing of the US climate bill into law, both our nations must find a mechanism to benefit from this massive stimulus. The governments have done their part, it’s now the job of the businesses to find a way to collaborate.”

Moving on, he also talked at length about India’s semiconductor industry and stated that while India continues to have the “best global pool for millions of engineers”, especially American companies, primary value addition to businesses happens outside India. He said that India cannot remain dependent on international markets based on ‘semiconductor nationalism’, while adding it will need US support vis-à-vis technology transfer.

The Adani Group boss further underscored the role India played during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “The term deglobalisation gained prominence because of the divisions that came about as a result of the pandemic. Vaccine collaboration between our nations must be high on our priority list and needs to be formalised in a mutually beneficial way.”

