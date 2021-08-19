Afghanistan crisis impact: Jammu dry fruit traders' biz severely impacted

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has severely impacted the businesses of dry fruit traders in Jammu. The disruption in imports of dry fruits such as almonds, apricot, figs, pistachio etc. has led to a sharp rise in their prices.

The traders say they are facing heavy losses due to this, adding that the sales of dry fruits have also decreased in the last one week.

Also Read: China says decision on recognising Taliban regime in Afghanistan only after govt formation

"Import supply has been severely impacted due to the present situation in Afghanistan. As a result, prices of dry fruits have risen sharply. Our customers are unable to understand the problem. We are losing our business ahead of the festive season," Shanti Gupta who owns a dry fruit shop in Jammu told India Today.

"I'm a senior citizen. I regularly purchase dry fruits. Dry fruits are immunity boosters. But now prices of dry fruits are skyrocketing. It has become very difficult for common man to afford buying dry fruits", said a customer outside a dry fruit shop in Jammu.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traders were able to make good money as dry fruits such as figs were in high demand. Considered to be immunity boosters, Figs' sales have gone down due to the increase in their prices.

Also Read: $83 billion spent on Afghan army ultimately benefits Taliban

Meanwhile, Jyoti Gupta, President, Jammu Dry Fruit Retail Traders Association said the prices of dry fruits are going to increase further if uncertainty continues in Afghanistan.

"The prices of dry fruits are likely to rise further if the uncertainty continues in Afghanistan. We have already suffered heavy losses due to lockdown. Now, the situation in Afghanistan have only made matters worse for us", said Gupta.

Price Comparison

FIGS (ANJEER)

Current price: Rs 1200 per kg

10 days ago price: Rs 800 per kg

APRICOT

Current Price: Rs 600 per kg

10 days ago price: Rs 400 per kg

PISTACHIO (PISTA)

Current price: Rs 2,400

10 days ago price: Rs 1,800

ALMONDS (BADAM GIRI)

Current Price: Rs 900

10 days ago price: Rs 650

RAISINS (KISHMISH)

Current Price: Rs 700

10 days ago price: Rs 450