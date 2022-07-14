After inflation eases to 7.01% in June, economists retain forecast at 6.5% for FY23

India’s retail inflation came at 7 per cent in the month of June, which is a slight easing in comparison to retail inflation of 7.04 per cent in the month of May. Experts are of the opinion that slight easing on sequential basis can be attributed to the seasonality and the government’s action, such as substantial excise cut on petrol and diesel, and easing of edible oil prices.

“At headline level, CPI inflation remained steady around 7 per cent mark. However, there was easing of sequential momentum with moderation in month-over-month price pressures. Part of it can be ascribed to seasonality. Typically, the housing index within CPI contracts in the month of June and December. This played out in June 2022 as well,” Vivek Kumar, economist at QuantEco, told Business Today.

Kumar said that QuantEco retains FY23 CPI inflation forecast of 6.5 per cent. “Going forward, we expect improvement in monsoon performance and recent softening in global commodity prices to offset upside risks from currency weakness,” Kumar added.

ALSO READ: US inflation reaches 9.1% in June, highest in 41 yrs: How will it impact India?

Concurring with Kumar, Dipanwita Mazumdar, economist, Bank of Baroda, answering a pertinent question whether this momentum of sequential drop in major items of food inflation on account of declining commodity prices would sustain or not, said, “The current print got comfort from government measures in terms of excise duty cut and edible oil prices. But still considerable upside risks to inflation cannot be ruled out considering services are still running at full capacity, pass through of prices by firms and price stickiness. Thus, we maintain our estimate of 6.5 per cent for headline CPI in FY23,” Mazumdar added.

According to Mazumdar, there has also been sequential drop in major items of food inflation on account of declining commodity prices across the board.

“Prices are generally sticky in nature and till now the pass-through of higher wholesale into CPI inflation is yet to be translated. Further, domestic fuel prices don’t have the scope to be reduced further as OMCs might look at their margins before doing so. Services are still running at full capacity as seen in the marked improvement of the latest PMI services data. We expect inflation to still be heated at around 6.5 per cent in FY23,” she added further.

“Although elevated, various central government measures in the last two months such as reduction in petrol and diesel excise duties, cut in import duty on edible oils, curtailment measures on food exports, etc. helped contain inflation in June, as seen in softened sequential price growth. The near-term consumer inflation outlook remains a little uncertain. The global commodity prices have started peaking due to slowdown in global demand. However, the wide gap between wholesale and retail prices continues to indicate further transmission of input costs to the consumers,” explained Vivek Rathi, Director-Research, Knight Frank India.

Time will tell how inflation trajectory would pan out. But as of now, as experts have opined, one thing that is pretty sure is that inflation is going stay at an elevated level going forward.