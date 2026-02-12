After Rs 30 lakh rooms, Delhi’s top luxury hotels are now sold out for AI Summit week

Two days ago, Delhi’s ultra-luxury hotel suites were touching Rs 30 lakh for a single night. Today, for the peak India–AI Impact Summit dates, several top properties have little to no inventory left, even at those elevated levels.

A fresh scan on February 12 shows that at Taj Palace, New Delhi, the only available category for February 18–19 is a Taj Club Suite King Bed Forest and Pool View starting at Rs 3,51,000. All other room types are sold out.

At The Oberoi, New Delhi, there are no rooms available at all for February 18–19.

The squeeze comes days after summit-week pricing had surged into seven figures across leading properties as the city prepares to host the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam between February 16 and 20.

The Rs 30 lakh spike that preceded the sellout

On February 10, direct website comparisons between February 18–19 (summit week) and February 25–26 (a week later) showed dramatic divergence.

At Taj Palace:

Garden Presidential 2 Bed Suite Pool View: Rs 3,20,000 (Feb 25–26) vs Rs 30,00,000 (Feb 18–19)

Garden Luxury Suite King Bed Pool View with Private Terrace: Rs 1,70,000 (Feb 25–26) vs Rs 25,00,000 (Feb 18–19)

At The Oberoi:

Luxury Suite: Rs 4,00,000 (Feb 25–26) vs Rs 25,00,000 (Feb 18–19)

Room Assigned on Arrival: Rs 85,000 (Feb 25–26) vs Rs 5,50,000 (Feb 18–19)

The pattern was clear: while late-February pricing remained in high but familiar luxury bands, summit-week rates surged into a different bracket altogether.

A twist: selective price corrections at The Leela Palace

While some hotels have effectively sold out, The Leela Palace, New Delhi, presents a more nuanced picture — aggressive repricing followed by selective correction.

Search on February 10, 2026:

Luxury Suite: Rs 1,80,500 (Feb 25–26) vs Rs 17,30,500 (Feb 18–19) Advertisement

Run Of The House: Rs 64,560 (Feb 25–26) vs Rs 3,79,700 (Feb 18–19)

Search on February 12, 2026:

Luxury Suite: Rs 1,80,500 (Feb 25–26) vs Rs 4,30,500 (Feb 18–19)

Run Of The House: Rs 64,560 (Feb 25–26) vs Rs 1,74,500 (Feb 18–19)

In other words, while summit-week pricing remains significantly elevated versus normal dates, some categories have been repriced downward compared to the February 10 peak.

However, the adjustment comes with tighter availability.

Demand shock, now in its second phase

The initial surge was driven by concentrated, high-profile demand tied to international delegates, policymakers and tech leaders arriving for the summit. The travel industry openly linked the price shock to the event.

What is now visible is the next stage of that demand curve.