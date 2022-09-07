Alert! RBI issues list of entities not authorised to deal in forex

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released a list of entities not authorised to deal in forex. It had in February this year cautioned people not to undertake forex transactions on unauthorised electronic trading platforms (ETPs) or remit, or deposit money for unauthorised forex transactions.



Now, the central bank has placed on its website an “Alert List" of entities that are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platforms for forex transactions.



The "Alert List" is not exhaustive and an entity not appearing in this list should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI, it said. The RBI reiterated that resident persons can undertake forex transactions only with authorised persons and for permitted purposes, in terms of the FEMA.

List of unauthorised entities



1 Alpari

2 AnyFX

2 Ava Trade

4 Binomo

5 eToro

6 Exness

7 Expert

8 FBS

9 FinFxPro

10 Forex.com

11 Forex4money

12 Foxorex

13 FTMO

14 FVP Trade

15 FXPrimus

16 FXStreet

17 FXCM

18 FxNice

19 FXTM

20 HotForex

21 ibell Markets

22 IC Markets

23 iFOREX

24 IG Markets

25 IQ Option

26 NTS Forex Trading

27 OctaFX

28 Olymp Trade

29 TD Ameritrade

30 TP Global

31 Trade Sight

32 Urban Forex

33 XM

34 XTB