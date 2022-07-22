Amendments to GST dispute resolution law in the offing

A group of state government ministers is set to recommend changes to the legal provisions to the dispute resolution mechanism body for the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The ministers are scheduled to meet in Delhi on July 26 to recommend amendments that will seek to ensure that provisions maintain the federal balance and are in line with the overall objective of uniform taxation in the country.

The GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) is going to be the body that will help in resolving disputes around the indirect tax scheme and protect the rights of taxpayers and the revenue interests of the union and state governments.

The ministers will consult legal experts and submit a report to the GST Council by July 31.

The panel is headed by Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and includes Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath, Goa’s minister of industries Mauvin Godinho, Rajasthan law and legal affairs minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Uttar Pradesh's finance minister Suresh Khanna and Odisha's finance minister Niranjan Pujari.

This six-member panel was set up last month. The next GST Council meeting is likely to be held in the first week of August in Tamil Nadu.

The 48th meeting of the Council is also expected to take a decision on taxation of online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

