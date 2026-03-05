Amid Qatar disruption, Australia and Canada offer gas supplies to India

The government on Thursday assured that it is in a "very comfortable position" regarding energy security, despite ongoing disruptions in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply from Qatar, a major supplier of the fuel to the country.

A government source told news agency ANI that India's current stock of energy supplies is adequate, with stock being replenished on a daily basis. "There is no shortage of LPG or LNG. There is no shortage of crude oil in the world. India is in touch with other suppliers as well," the source were quoted as saying.

Australia and Canada have also offered to sell gas to India, they said, adding that India is looking for other alternative sources to purchase gas.

India imports approximately 195 million standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD) of gas, of which Qatar supplies about 60 MMSCMD. The recent disruptions have raised concerns, especially for city gas companies, which supply compressed natural gas (CNG) to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households.

Recently, India signed a new contract with the UAE and the US. It is in talks with major oil producers and traders to buy crude and LPG. The sources also added that the government is reviewing the energy situation twice a day and is in talks with the USA to get insurance for ships.

Qatar has halted LNG production following attacks on its facilities amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. The disruption has temporarily suspended LNG cargoes to India, which relies on long-term contracts with Qatar for a substantial portion of its gas imports. The suspension has led to supply cuts of up to 40% for industrial consumers and city gas distribution companies in India.

Petronet LNG Ltd, India's largest LNG importer, confirmed it had been unable to send ships to Qatar, as the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route for West Asian oil and gas exports, is currently closed.

Petronet issued a force majeure notice to QatarEnergy, the state-owned Qatari gas company, citing the safety risks posed to maritime navigation in the region. QatarEnergy also issued a force majeure notice to Petronet, citing the ongoing hostilities and the inability to safely transit the Strait of Hormuz.