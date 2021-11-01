Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collection goes live: Here’s how you can own his rare art pieces

The craze of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), unique digital arts, has hit India and how! Bollywood’s mega star, Amitabh Bachchan has become the first Indian celebrity to launch his NFT collection in what is seemingly turning out to be a new trend for the film industry.

Bachchan’s NFT went live on BeyondLife.Club, an NFT platform in India launched by decentralised NFT exchange GuardianLink.io to auction unique digital art collections of popular Indian figures, including autographed posters, recordings, unique pictures etc. Globally, the NFT industry has clocked sales of over $2.5 billion so far this year, but in India, the concept is still in its nascent stage. A BeyondLife.Club spokesperson told BusinessToday.In that the platform has received 75,000-85,000 sign-ups for Bachchan’s collections alone.

“We are in talks with various film celebrities from Bollywood, South as well for the launch of their NFTs on the platform. The initial response we received within hours of going live is tremendous and we hope to build up on this,” the spokesperson added.

How can you bid for Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collection?

For millions of fans of the Bollywood icon globally, the opportunity to become a possessor of one of Bachchan’s unique digital art pieces has become a reality. The actor has signed a contract with BeyondLife.Club with three sets of collections now live on amitabh.beyondlife.club.

From BigB’s father and legendary poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem collection Madhushala to autographed handmade posters of some of the actor’s iconic movies, along with a chance to personally meet and greet the Bollywood star, the highest bidders will have it all.

“This collection is curated by artists in real-time, and is powered by technology. All the bids will be done live,” as per the official spokesperson.

So, if you are a Big B fan and want to include one of his NFT collections in your possession or even to sell it later like any cryptocurrency here is how much you will have to shell out:

Bidding price for the Madhushala collection – Harivansh Rai’s poetic confluence of romance and philosophy available in Hindi and English recordings in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, starts at $30,000 or Rs 22.5 lakh onwards.

The Loot Box category which includes Bachchan’s NFT art pieces, rare vintage posters and signature pastel art is available to exclusive Big B fans who don’t have to enter into an auction to win one of the 5,000 items available.

The third collection comprises autographed posters of iconic movies of Bollywood’s Shehenshah along with a physical poster. The floor-price of the handmade posters of movies including Kabhi Kabhi, Sholay, Shehenshah etc range from $9,500- $14,500 or Rs 7 lakh onwards.

The limited edition Big B Punks (avatars), be it his angry young man poses, his Kaun Banega crorepati looks or even the tweets numbering is never off trend. These Big B Punks have their signature headgear, neck-gear, hairstyle, eyewear, facial hair, and a few more, creating a repository of unique, meticulously crafted, and curated art-versions of Amitabh Bachchan. The NFT art has been exclusively hand-drawn and are available on beyondlife.club for $1,000 onwards.