The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), famous for Amul brand, has hiked the prices of milk by Rs 3 per litre across all variants. GMCCF said in a release: “We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning).”

