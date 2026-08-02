Ancient Silk Route to Tibet reopens: India-China trade through Shipki La resumes after six years

Must Watch: India-China Border Trade Resumes | Nathu La, Lipulekh & Shipki La Passes Reopen

Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi flagged off 16 traders after presenting them with traditional Khataks (ceremonial scarves) before they departed with their horses towards Shipki village in Tibet.

After six years, the historic India–China border trade route through Shipki La reopened on 1 Aug 2026. 43 Bn #ITBP ensured foolproof security and seamless coordination for the successful flagging off of the first trade convoy. 🇮🇳 #Himveers pic.twitter.com/gP1BtJsAPh — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 2, 2026

BARTER TRADE RETURNS

Negi said the exchange of goods would take place through the barter system, with traders required to return within 72 hours after completing trade in the Tibetan region.

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He also inaugurated the Chhuppan Trade Mart, a modern trade facility built at a cost of ₹1.70 crore in the Shipki La area under Namgya Gram Panchayat in Kinnaur district to facilitate border commerce.

The minister urged traders to strictly follow the import-export regulations prescribed by the Union Ministry of Commerce to ensure transparency and compliance.

LIST OF GOODS MAY BE EXPANDED

According to preliminary information, traders will be allowed to carry 72 categories of goods from the Indian side, while 30 categories of goods can be brought from the Tibetan side.

Responding to a demand from the Traders' Association to widen the list of import and export items, Negi said the proposal would be placed before Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and subsequently taken up with the Chinese government through the Ministry of External Affairs after following due procedure.

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Negi said reopening the Shipki La trade route would provide fresh momentum to the economy of border areas by creating employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth while boosting commercial activity in the region.