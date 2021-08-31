April-July fiscal deficit 21.3% of Rs 15.07 lakh cr FY22 target

The government announced on Tuesday that its fiscal deficit stood at Rs 3.2 lakh crore or 21.3 per cent of the full year's Budget estimate (Rs 15.07 lakh crore) at the end of July. The fiscal deficit at the end of June stood Rs 2.74 lakh crore or 18.2 per cent of the full year's Budget estimate.

The government received Rs 6,83,297 crore (34.6 per cent of corresponding BE 2021-22 of total receipts) up to July 2021, comprising Rs 5,29,189 crore tax revenue, Rs 1,39,960 crore non-tax revenue and Rs 14,148 crore non-debt capital receipts.

The non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans Rs 5,777 crore and disinvestment proceeds of Rs 8,371 crore.

Around Rs 1,65,064 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the government up to July 2021.

The total expenditure incurred by the government stands at Rs 10,04,440 crore (28.8 per cent of corresponding BE 2021-22), out of which Rs 8,76,012 crore is on revenue account and Rs 1,28,428 crore is on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 2,25,817 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs 1,20,069 crore is on account of major subsidies.

