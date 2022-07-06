Arvind Kejriwal announces 'India's biggest shopping festival' in Delhi

The festival will have guests from the country as well as abroad to experience Delhi, its culture, food and shopping and the event will generate thousands of employment opportunities, he said.

Kejriwal also said the government is in talks with hotels and airlines to provide special packages to those who want to visit Delhi at the time.

"It will be the biggest shopping festival of India and we will make it the biggest in the world in the coming years. Delhi will be decked up as a bride and there will be heavy discounts on products," he said during an online briefing.

The festival will have exhibitions on spirituality, wellness, health and gaming, and several entertainment avenues, he mentioned.

"There will be a special opening and closing ceremony and 200 concerts will be organised to entertain the visitors. Special food walks will be held that will see the participation of international restaurants and national restaurants since Delhi is known for its food," he stressed.

