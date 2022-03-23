Attempted unauthorised access to Aadhaar’s authentication system reported: Govt

Cases of attempted unauthorised access to the authentication system using gummy finger of an authorised operator or personnel have been reported, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Lok Sabha. He also said that FIRs have been lodged in all such cases for unauthorised authentication.

The minister told the lower house, “Some cases have been reported of attempted unauthorised access to the authentication system using a gummy finger of an authorised operator/personnel. In all such cases, [FIRs] have been lodged for unauthorised authentication cases.”

Chandrasekhar also said, “UIDAI has a strong and rigorous process of identifying such types of cases and ensuring that these are reported to the concerned Law Enforcement Agencies for necessary action.”

The minister also put forth the data on frauds reported to the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) by member for the past 3 years from FY2019 to FY2022.

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

The Minister said that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) uses several methods, audits and advocacy to ensure that the Aadhaar system is robust and highly secure, while adding that the security of Aadhaar’s authentication system is reviewed from time to time.

The UIDAI offers authentication facility in different modes: demographic, biometric (fingerprint, iris) or one-time password.