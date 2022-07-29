Audi, Mercedes Benz, 2 Hondas: Arpita Mukherjee’s missing cars

Four cars belonging to Arpita Mukherjee, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have gone missing. The Enforcement Directorate that is probing her and Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, is also looking for four of Mukherjee’s missing cars.

The four cars are a Mercedes Benz, an Audi A4, a Honda CRV, and a Honda City.

The ED is also probing three companies that are linked to Mukherjee – Symbiosis Merchants Private Limited, Sentry Engineering Private Limited, and Arpita Echhay Entertainment Private Limited.

Arpita is a director in all the three companies. Her brother-in-law Kalyan Dhar is also a director in these companies.

Meanwhile, the agency recovered over Rs 50 crore from two of her residences, along with gold amounting to 5 kg. There have been raids on two more of her apartments.

Sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who is also an accused in the teacher recruitment scam, has said that he has been framed in a conspiracy. The sacked minister was TMC’s secretary general for nearly two decades. After he was probed by the agency, members of the party demanded for his removal.

Also read: Bengal scam: ED probing three companies linked to Arpita Mukherjee