Beyond blueprints: Building the architecture of India's sustainable future

If Amrit Kaal is the promise and Viksit Bharat is the destination, then India’s fiscal and policy architecture is the toolkit that must institutionalise ESG governance, credible carbon pricing, and bankroll a circular and climate-resilient economy without derailing growth.

India has accelerated clean energy deployment and strengthened energy security; expanded electric mobility, sustainable urban transport, waste management financing, and nature-based solutions; and emphasised transitioning to a green economy.

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Parallelly, 2025 has witnessed an unprecedented expansion of India’s ESG regulatory architecture, from setting of GHG emission intensity targets and launching of draft climate finance taxonomy to Kerala launching its ESG policy and lately, to Delhi clearing its carbon credit policy.

More recently, the Budget 2026 treated climate ambition as an industrial strategy as the Finance Minister knitted ESG into the Indian economy’s fabric with a confident and future-facing sweep. It targeted customs relief to speed homegrown ecosystems for lithium-ion cells, energy storage and solar-glass inputs. It further extended exemptions for de-risking nuclear equipment and for processing critical minerals domestically.

Moreover, it trimmed strategic exposure while anchoring green supply chains. It incorporated a logistics pivot that prizes low carbon throughput i.e. Dedicated Freight Corridors, revitalised national waterways with numerous skill hubs and ship-repair clusters, a Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme that is aimed at a decisive modal shift, and seven high-speed rail corridors which would recast fast travel as also clean travel.

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With carbon farming and carbon capture, utilisation, and sequestration (CCUS) rapidly gaining ground, the Budget 2026 allocated ₹20,000 crores towards a five-year CCUS programme to tackle emissions in hard-to-abate sectors thereby translating frontier technologies into bankable deployment.

India has also provided fiscal nudges by excluding the biogas/CBG component in blended CNG from central excise valuation, thereby privileging cleaner molecules. Lastly, India has been pushing for green transformation via sustainable textiles and nature-positive tourism trails, which enshrine ecological care as economic common sense. Thus, the through-line is unmistakable i.e. energy security has been reframed as resilience, competitiveness has been recast as decarbonisation, and growth has been reimagined as a compounding green dividend. For India to become a future-ready economy and to unlock capital and credibility, ESG must shift from being an appendage to becoming central to India’s development blueprint. But how might this transformation take shape? A glimpse, perhaps, is in order.

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Allocation towards building a national carbon market

In light of the carbon market framework, now notified, India must provide direct fiscal and policy support for establishing a national carbon registry linked with energy and pollution databases and a national carbon exchange with a safe trading mechanism. This is imperative because without credible data systems and verification capacity, the price discovery mechanism will remain weak and ultimately limit market participation.

Transition Finance Framework

Next, India’s main decarbonisation challenge truly lies in hard-to-abate industrial processes and distributed manufacturing. India must introduce financial de-risking tools for transition investments, such as improved tax incentives for sustainability and transition-linked debt instruments, blended finance structures for industrial retrofitting, and credit guarantee extensions for clean technologies, among others.

These interventions are paramount and indispensable because, without risk sharing, private capital will remain confined to low-risk greenfield projects.

Integration of circular economy in manufacturing policy

With the EPR regime now live and legally enforceable, the industry is facing increased compliance costs without corresponding domestic recycling capacity. India must support material recovery, waste circularity, and remanufacturing infrastructure. Indian Inc. expects to see capex-linked incentives for recycling plants and viability-gap funding for organisations integrating the circular economy.

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Adaptation and Resilience

Despite rising temperatures, torrential rains and floods, and air quality crisis now becoming routine economic disruptions, adaptation finance continues to remain fragmented and distant. The government must institutionalise climate resilience grants for local bodies, tie infrastructure financing to heat and flood management plans, and disaster risk financing schemes for vulnerable districts. An emphasis on climate-resilient agriculture is equally paramount. This shift is fiscally prudent, as without proactive adaptation financing, climate events will increasingly translate into emergency fiscal outflows and lead to extensive productivity losses.

In constitutional law, the Finance Act has always been the tool for shaping economic behaviour, just as policy shapes legislation, and now, in view of ESG and climate action, both have become indispensable instruments for writing India’s green growth story. India is standing at the crossroads of being a compliance taker or becoming a transition leader where global capital is being governed by a dynamic geo- political risk scenario, carbon constraints, and sustainability-linked trade regimes. India can either choose to become a compliance jurisdiction responding to external standards or a transition economy that is a magnet for capital on the road to Viksit Bharat because of its regulatory certainty and fiscal support.

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Now, the upcoming policies are where this choice must become operational. The fiscal and legislative framework must be structurally different in view of the maturity of India’s regulatory ecosystem, which creates an opportunity to align tax incentives, sustainable finance frameworks, procurement policies, and infrastructure funding with sustainable development objectives.

In the past three years, India has laid the foundation for its ESG regime, which now requires budgetary and policy underpinning. If India succeeds in embedding the ESG objectives in its fiscal and legislative structure, it will mark a shift in India’s sustainability agenda from compliance to economic strategy, and it is this shift, from intent to investability, that will determine if India’s ESG and climate leadership is symbolic or structural.