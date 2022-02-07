Biggest challenge in front of the govt is unemployment: Manish Tewari

While the central government in the Union Budget 2022-23 said that India's economy is growing at 9.2 per cent in the current fiscal, Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament, Congress on Monday said that the country’s real GDP growth rate could be as low as 1.2-1.3 per cent. He was speaking at the Business Today Budget Roundtable 2022 in conversation with Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director - Business Today and News Director, India Today.

During the discussion, one of the key questions that came up is whether the gap between rich and the poor is widening, Tewari, in response, said that the top three challenges for the union government are employment, income inequality and the K-shaped recovery of the economy. “The first challenge of course remains jobs. You have unemployment at a 7.1 per cent unemployment rate, but that does not really tell the whole story. The whole story really is that there are about 14.6 crore people were employed currently in India across various sectors,” said Tewari. He further highlighted that the second most important challenge is that the income inequality is growing as per the reports, possibly nine or 72 Indians hold as much wealth as 552 million Indians now.

“In COVID-19 pandemic, this income inequality has become exacerbated. The third problem is K-shaped recovery. So, while you have the larger corporates in the public sector units in the organised sector, which has been able to come back on an incremental path of growth, the MSME sector which rarely accounts for the bulk of employment, has not really been able to alleviate this stress, and you have 15 lakh MSME units which have closed permanently,” said Tewari.

Jayant Sinha, Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance, who was also a part of the session- titled 'Politics of an Economy'-- said that this Budget and the previous ones have supported the vulnerable population. Sinha said that the government is now moving towards higher job creation.

Countering Tewari’s arguments, Sinha said that the investments that are coming into capital expenditures, 7.5 lakh roads, support given to the digital economy to the start-up ecosystem, and very importantly to the green economy are all focused on creating jobs for the middle class for the young people.

“And for people who want to get a productive start off their lives. So, it's both support to the vulnerable populations through all of these extensive welfare programs. The production link incentive schemes in 14 sectors through which we think we will create some 60 lakh jobs through the support of one lakh crores worth of incentives," said Sinha.

Tewari, when asked about the economic revival of the country today especially when compared to the previous governments, he said that during the fiscal 2019-20, the capital expenditure actually went up by 29 per cent in FY 21, and then went up by 34.5 per cent in the financial year 2022. “Till the time you do not have a consumption led economy picking up again. I am afraid that these numbers which the government has put out will not alleviate the pain in the real economy,” said the Congress leader.

Tewari argued that when UPA was in power, the Indian economy grew at an average rate of 7.8-8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for 10 long years. Even the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her last Budget speech acknowledged that 270 million people were lifted out of poverty during the UPA years. “Now, 4.6 crores people have been pushed back to poverty. Most govts across the globe gave direct income support to their people. Indian govt has given credit lines. Over 21.1 million households demanded work through MGNREGA in November 2021, which went up to 24.7 million in December 2021,” said Tewari.

In parallel, Sinha highlighted that that the entire global economy along with India has suffered from a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. "Now we need to look ahead. We have spent Rs 3.4 lakh crores on the food security act, over Rs 1 lakh crores on NREGA and Rs 1.4 lakh crores on fertilizer subsidy. If there is a need for NREGA, we will increase spending,” said Sinha.

“We will provide support wherever needed. Central Banks across the globe are also pumping in over $300 billion into the global economy a year. That leads to asset inflation,” he said adding that the one should never underestimate the importance of infrastructure to our national security. “Vital infrastructure like border roads, rails etc has been geared up,” said Sinha.

Sinha further said the government’s intent is clear that it needs to be present only in a few strategic sectors with a few companies. “In all other non-strategic sectors, we will divest,” he said.

When asked about the Air India’s handling over to Tata, Tewari said that he has been a consistent opponent of the disinvestment of Air India. Tewari also pointed out that the defence to GDP ratio has steadily declined every year 2014-2019.

BT Budget Roundtable 2022, held a week after Budget 2022, has brought together the who's who of the economy, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and former CEA Dr Arvind Subramanian.