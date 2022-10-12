Breaking: Cabinet approves one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to public OMCs

The Union Cabinet has approved a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to public OMCs. Companies like Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp will be the beneficiaries of this grant. The OMCs have incurred heavy losses on the sale of petrol and diesel due to non-revision of prices for a record 137 days from November 4, 2021, to March 22, 2022.



Earlier this year, Moody’s Investor Service in a report said that since November last year, state-owned refining and marketing companies together incurred a loss of about $2.25 billion (Rs 17,000 crore) in revenue on petrol and diesel.