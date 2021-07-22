scorecardresearch
BREAKING: Cabinet nod to Rs 6,322 cr PLI scheme for Specialty Steel for 5 years

As per the scheme, the incentive will be capped at Rs 200 crore per annum, and at least five categories of speciality steel will get the benefit from the PLI scheme

The Cabinet has approved a Rs 6,322 crore PLI scheme for Specialty Steel for the next five years. The scheme will give a boost to the end-to-end manufacturing of speciality steel.

The Cabinet has also decided to facilitate investments to the tune of 39,625 crore. It will also cut down the import burden. As per the scheme, the incentive will be capped at Rs 200 crore per annum, and at least five categories of speciality steel will get the benefit from the PLI scheme.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

