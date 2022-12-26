FM Nirmala Sitharaman taken to AIIMS for routine health check up 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to a private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. She was taken to AIIMS at around 12 pm. The Union Minister, yesterday, had paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi on the occasion of Vajpayee's 98th birth anniversary, according to news agency PTI.

According to sources, Sitharaman has been taken to AIIMS for an annual routine checkup. They further said she will most likely leave post-lunch.

On December 24, the finance minister had chaired a convocation ceremony at a Tamil Nadu university where she had said that India is recognised as the pharmacy of the world. Sitharaman added that India supplies 50 per cent of all of Africa's demand for generic medicine, 40 per cent of the US' demand for generic medicine and 25 per cent of the UK's requirement of all medicines.

At the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, she had pointed out India's pharmaceutical prowess, adding that the country produces about 60 per cent of global vaccines and 70 per cent of the World Health Organization's vaccines for essential immunisation schemes.

(With agency inputs)

