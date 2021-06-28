BREAKING: Govt announces additional Rs 1.5 lakh cr for credit guarantee scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

The government had announced ECLGS as part of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Package' in May 2020. With the latest announcement, the overall cap of admissible guarantee under the scheme has been raised to Rs 4.5 lakh crore from Rs 3 lakh crore earlier.

(More details to follow)