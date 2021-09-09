Breaking: Govt provides big boost to exporters; clears dues worth Rs 56,027 cr under export schemes

scorecardresearch
The Centre said benefits would be disbursed to more than 45,000 exporters, out of which about 98% are small exporters in the MSME category

The Centre on Thursday announced that it is releasing Rs 56,027 crore against pending tax refunds of exporters under several export inventive schemes.

The commerce ministry, in a statement, informed that the amount would be disbursed to over 45,000 exporters.

It added that Rs 56,027 crore is being released under numerous export promotion schemes. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the amount will be disbursed this year only.

