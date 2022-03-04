scorecardresearch
BREAKING: India's service sector PMI rises to 51.8, composite PMI to 53.5 in Feb

India’s services sector output increased to 51.8 and the composite PMI output rose to 53.5 in February, stated IHS Markit in its report.

India’s services sector output increased to 51.8 in February from 51.5 in January, pointing to a moderate rate of expansion, as per a report by IHS Markit. Greater bookings, better demand conditions and the retreat of the pandemic drove this moderate expansion. Meanwhile, the composite PMI output rose to 53.5 in February from 53.0 in January, signalling a solid rate of expansion that was nonetheless below its long-run average, the IHS Markit stated. 

