IT ministry summons Wikipedia executives over Arshdeep Singh's page

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has summoned Wikipedia executives over cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page. As per sources, the page was changed to reflect a Khalistan association. According to these sources, changes in the Wikipedia page can cause disharmony in India, as well as a law and order situation for Arshdeep's family.

The Wikipedia entry on the cricketer's page was changed after India's five-wicket loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday. The fast bowler was criticised for dropping a catch in the match. Wikipedia is a free encyclopedia that can be edited by anyone. It is created and edited by volunteers from across the globe.

The cricketer's Wikipedia page stated that Singh has been selected to play for the 'Khalistani national cricket team'. The page was subsequently restored.

(More details to be added)