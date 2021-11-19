BREAKING: PM Modi to address nation at 9am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9am today. After this, the Prime Minister will inaugurate some key irrigation schemes in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba and will also visit go to Jhansi for the “Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv”.

"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv'. Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 am."

Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.



Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.



Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’



Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 19, 2021

(More details will be added soon…)