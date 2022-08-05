BREAKING: RBI increases repo rate by 50 bps to 5.40%

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das stated on Friday during the Monetary Policy Committee announcements that repo rate will be increased by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent. In the last meeting on June 8, the RBI increased repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent.

The MPC decided to focus on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward.

(More details to be added)