RBI during its monetary policy committee announcements on Friday kept real GDP projection at 9.5 per cent. There has been no revision in GDP forecast in October policy. Q2 GDP has been revised from 7.3 per cent to 7.9 per cent, Q3 from 6.3 per cent to 6.8 per cent, and Q4 has been retained at 6.1 per cent.

(This is a developing story)