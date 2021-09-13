BREAKING: Retail inflation eases to 5.3% in August

India’s retail inflation eased to 5.30 per cent in August from 5.59 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and cereals declined during the month from the year-ago period.

The retail inflation was at 6.69 per cent during August 2020, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed.

While the inflation was at 5.28 per cent for rural areas in August 2021, it was at 5.32 per cent for urban areas. The inflation in food basket was at 3.11 per cent in August as against 3.96 per cent in July.

(More details to follow)